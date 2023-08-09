The historic lottery win from Tuesday’s Mega Millions draw was the third largest win in US history.

A lottery player in Florida has won an astonishing prize of $1.58billion dollars in the Mega Millions draw on Tuesday (August 8). It ended a run of nearly four months without a lottery win.

Before the big win on Tuesday night, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time somebody scooped the game’s jackpot on April 18. The winning numbers drawn were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball - 14.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are quite rare, with winning odds of one in 302.6 million. The $1.58 billion pay-out would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes and many states also tax lottery winnings. Tickets for the $2 game are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.