M&Co closes 26 stores across the UK this weekend with all shops to close by the end of April
High street brand M&Co will close 26 stores across the UK this weekend, with all stores set to close by the end of the month.
M&Co will close 24 stores on Saturday, April 22, followed by a further two closures on Sunday, April 23. All remaining stores will then close by the end of April.
The closures come after the brand fell into administration last year and announced it would close all 170 of its stores across the UK. So far, 110 stores have already shut.
Administrators at Teneo put the business up for sale with an auction deadline for interested buyers. M&Co’s brand and intellectual property was sold to Yours Clothing, however the stores weren’t part of the deal.
List of M&Co stores that will close on April 22 and April 23
- Alnwick - April 22
- Beverley - April 22
- Blandford Forum April 22
- Chesham - April 22
- Cleveleys - April 22
- Cromer - April 22
- East Grinstead - April 22
- Fakenham - April 22
- Haddington - April 22
- Hitchin - April 23
- Hunstanton - April 22
- Inverurie - April 22
- Kirkintilloch - April 22
- Largs - April 22
- Minehead - April 22
- Newport - April 22
- Northallerton - April 22
- Oswestry - April 22
- Penarth - April 22
- Portishead - April 22
- Ripon - April 22
- Saffron Walden - April 22
- St Andrews - April 22
- Stroud - April 22
- Surbiton - April 22
- Wokingham - April 23
M&Co stores that will close by the end of the month
- Airdrie
- Bridgnorth
- Bridport
- Broughty Ferry
- Burgess Hill
- Clitheroe
- Driffield
- Farnborough
- Fleet
- Heswall
- Inchinnan OSC
- Malton
- March
- Petersfield
- Shaftesbury
- Stonehaven
- Tenby
- Tewkesbury
- Troon
- Wetherby