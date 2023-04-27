McDonald’s classic five-note jingle is set to change for King Charles’ coronation. Over the regal celebrations, an orchestra edition of the melody will temporarily replace it.

The world-famous jingle was first released in 2003, and two decades on, a regal edition is set to be heard in the UK. The new re-recording comes as coronation celebrations kick off up and down the country.

The fast-food chain has commissioned a new royal version of its famous jingle to honour the King’s crowning. The new edition is set to be played at the end of the brand’s advertising on TV and radio across the coronation weekend.

Re-worked by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, an array of brass instruments can be heard in the new royal jingle, including the likes of both trumpets and tubas. The king is also a patron of the RPO, with His Majesty having accepted the invitation in 2021.

