McDonald’s to handout free coffee & frozen strawberry lemonade today - how to claim & list of McCafe drinks

McDonald’s is handing out free drinks for one day only - here’s how to get one

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:28 BST- 2 min read

McDonald’s is handing out free coffees to customers who buy one of these two products today (April 3). To kickstart the month, the fast-food chain is giving away free McCafe drinks with the purchase of a Bacon Roll, or a Filet-O-Fish® burger when ordered via the McDonald’s App.

Before 11 am, McDonald’s app users can enjoy a free hot drink when ordering a bacon roll for a total of £4.19. Whether you’re a flat white lover or a hot chocolate drinker, enjoy it for free when ordering a delicious bacon breakfast with a choice of ketchup or brown sauce, served on a soft, white roll.

As the lunch menu opens the classic Filet-O-Fish® will be available for only £1.39 – saving a whopping £3.30. The white Hoki or Pollock fish burger is served in crispy breadcrumbs, with cheese and tartare sauce, in a steamed bun.

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 419 points when grabbing a Bacon Roll and 139 points when picking up a Filet-O-Fish®.

    All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5 am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.

    McDonald’s McCafe’ drinks list

    Toffee Latte

    Flat White

    Latte

    Cappuccino

    White Coffee

    Black Coffee

    Espresso

    Hot Chocolate

    Tea

    Caramel Iced Frappe

    Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

