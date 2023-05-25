News you can trust since 1877
McDonald’s has increased the price of one of its most much-loved items amid the cost of living crisis, with fans left ‘mortified’ over the hike.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 25th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 2 min read

McDonald’s customers across the UK are seething after the cost of a much-loved item has more than doubled in price. Hash browns, which are a popular addition to a Maccies breakfast, are now over £1 more than they were four years ago amid the cost of living crisis - sparking fears of a potato shortage in the UK.

It comes as British farmers turn their backs on growing their own spuds due to rocketing inflation and energy bills. McDonald’s was charging £1.39 for its hash browns when its prices were frozen in July 2022, but they now cost £1.49, according to the McDonald’s app.

However, some fans say they were as much as £1.89 when ordered via delivery service Just Eat. In 2019, a McDonald’s hash brown would set you back just 79p.

Customers took to social media to vent their frustration over the price increase. Customer, Richard Woods joked: “I guess they made a hash of that.” Another said: “A moment of silence for this pricing please. I am mortified, still ordered some though.”

    A customer named Nat chimed in: “At this point it’s cheaper to buy a bag of them from the shops. I remember in 2013 they were 75p and I really don’t understand, even with inflation, how they’re over a quid with how popular McDonald’s is globally.”

    McDonald’s customers across the UK are seething after the cost of a much-loved item has more than doubled in price.
    The hash brown isn’t the only McDonald’s item hit by a price hike. In February of this year, the Mayo Chicken rose from 99p to £1.19, the biggest single jump of 20 per cent, while its Bacon Mayo Chicken went from £1.59 to £1.79. The Bacon Double Cheeseburger also increased from £2.49 to £2.69, the Triple Cheeseburger from £2.69 to £2.89 and a Medium fizzy drink from £1.39 to £1.49.

