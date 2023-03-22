Customers have criticised a major change Mars has made to its Galaxy chocolate bar products. The popular sweet treat is set to undergo a major price hike, following the likes of Cadbury and Nestle as chocolate producers try to deal with rising costs and inflation.

Fans of the chocolate giant’s Smooth Milk variety have been left shocked after they spotted a 110g bar has skyrocketed by 51%. It has risen from 99p to £1.50 in Tesco, while the 200g size is now priced at £2 in Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson said in a statement: “The inflationary pressures being felt around the globe are well documented and sadly we are not immune to them. We continue to absorb substantial cost increases coming from raw materials and regrettably we have had to make the difficult decision to make some list price adjustments.

“At Mars Wrigley we will always offer our products at the best possible value for money, it’s something that we won’t compromise on, and we’re doubling down on that commitment in these challenging times.”

Galaxy chocolates will see a huge price hike of 50% - Credit: Adobe