As Bailey Atkinson lay in a pool of blood on the ground, the 21-year-old told a police officer: “I’m going to die. Tell my mom I love her.”

Bailey had been enjoying a night out with a female friend in Walsall, West Mids., when he was chased and killed by the gang on January 27 last year.

Gang of thugs hunted down victim in planned attack

CCTV shows a taxi dropping the pair in the town centre moments before a car swerves towards them.

The pair leapt out of the way and Bailey told his terrified pal to run before sprinting along the High Street.

The seven-strong gang had met earlier in a supermarket car park where they had planned to scour the streets looking for Bailey.

Young man was trying to escape gang culture

Bailey had moved to Walsall from Coventry two years earlier to escape a gang lifestyle but had become embroiled with the town’s warring groups.

Footage shows him repeatedly jumping out of the way of a Toyota Verso and Seat Leon as the gang took turns to drive at him.

Thugs drove cars at the victim

The killers eventually cornered Bailey on Lower Hall Lane and drove straight at him.

Bailey managed to escape, but the cars circled and caught up with him further along the High Street where six of them got out.

'Slashed and hacked' to death

He tried to scramble away but he was slashed and hacked with weapons including a 24cm long Rambo knife and a machete.

Before the gang sped away, one of them tried to take a photo of Bailey as he lay bleeding on the ground, but was spooked by a witness who screamed at him.

Chilling final words to police officer

Police and emergency crews dashed to the scene and performed open heart surgery on Bailey in a desperate bid to save him.

As he lay on the ground, Bailey told a police officer: “I’m going to die. Tell my mom I love her.”

Stolen cars found

Police launched a manhunt for his killers and forensic evidence was found at the scene linking the crime to one of the teens.

The stolen cars were found burnt out shortly after the horrifying attack.

CCTV was also used to track down the other gang members who were aged between 15 and 18.

Teen gang members convicted of murder

Benjamin Wilkes, 18, Sonny Loveridge, 19, Ronan McCulloch, 18, of Bloxwich, and Patrick Brookes, 18, of Walsall, were found guilty of murder.

Three other teens – all aged 17 – were convicted but cannot be named due to their age.

Two other defendants were found not guilty following a ten-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Occupants of two stolen cars looking for Bailey Atkinson prior to the attack. 21-year-old Bailey was murdered by a gang of thugs.

West Midlands Police issue statement

Speaking after the trial, Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, of West Midlands Police’s homicide unit, said: “Watching footage of a young man dying asking for a message of love to be passed to his mother is something that has haunted my investigation team.

“This attack is one of the most shocking I have seen in my time as a police officer.

“Bailey was unarmed and on a night out walking through Walsall town centre.

“This was a planned attack, the group had stolen cars and tried to use the vehicles to seriously injure Bailey."

Complex investigation

DI Mahon continued: “They then set upon him in one of the most ferocious attacks I have seen. Four weapons were used, which included a ‘Rambo’ knife and machetes.

“This investigation was complex and extremely challenging.

“We made a total of 16 arrests and conducted 12 manhunts which led us all around the country to arrest the suspects.

Murder victim Bailey Atkinson on a night out with his friend prior to the attack.

“I pay respect to Bailey’s mother and family, who have had to endure this trial in the same court room as his killers.

“Again this highlights the tragic consequences of carrying a knife and conflict between groups of young people.