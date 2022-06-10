Maltesers launches new dark chocolate flavour in low sugar range

A dark chocolate version of Maltesers will launch later this month (Photo: Mars Wrigley)

Maltesers is launching a new dark chocolate version of the classic confectionery treat later this month.

The new flavour marks the first innovation to the snack in almost a decade and follows on from previous plays on the original flavour, including orange, mint and white chocolate versions.

Parent company Mars said it was “about time” a dark chocolate edition was launched as fans have been demanding the flavour “for years”.

Designed to give chocolate lovers more choice, Maltesers Dark contains 65% more cocoa and 30% less sugar, the company said.

Mars said dark chocolate, which is rich in antioxidants, continues to be on trend and has seen a recent 15% growth in the market.

Speaking about the new addition, Maltesers brand director Leah Dyckes said: “We are excited to be extending our Maltesers range to offer Maltesers fans a new twist on the chocolate malt confections, which we all know and love.

“We thought it was about time to finally create Dark Maltesers, as fans have been requesting us to bring out this flavour for years!

“We’re proud to have developed this new innovation and we can’t wait for everyone to taste the new product!”

When will Dark Maltesers be available?

Chocolate fans will be able to buy Dark Maltesers nationwide from 20 June.

The snack will be available in four different pack sizes, including family sharing bags, with prices starting from 66p.

The pack options include:

- Single pack 32g – RRP £0.66- Treat bag 59g – RRP £1.19- Pouch 88g – RRP £2.09- More to Share 163g – RRP £2.79

The launch comes just weeks after Mars announced it would be discontinuing its Milky Way Crispy Rolls, causing outrage among chocolate fans.

A spokesperson for the brand said in a statement: “While Milky Way Crispy Rolls are currently in a galaxy far, far away we’re pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as Milky Way Magic Stars, Maltesers, Mars and of course, the traditional Milky Way.”