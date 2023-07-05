Love Island stars Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have reportedly split just months after almost winning the show. The pair met early on in season nine, which was held in South Africa and remained largely strong throughout the show.

But just months after losing out to eventual winners Kai and Sanam, the pair have gone their separate ways, reports suggest. It came out of the blue, as the pair appeared to have a very strong relationship with countless social media posts.

A source said: "Lana and Ron really put everything into their romance and have tried to make things work for some time now. Unfortunately, they have decided to separate, which is a decision they have made amicably and of course, they still remain good friends."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the source added: "Commuting from Manchester to Essex and back again whenever they wanted to spend time together, as well as managing their work commitments just proved too difficult.”

This comes the day that Ron posted two pictures of Lana to his Instagram, in a collaboration between the pair and the drink WKD. He also recently uploaded pictures of the duo in Spain, coupled with the caption ‘Te Amo’ which translates to ‘I love you’.

The pair recently opened up on their plans for the future: "We each want to buy a house by ourselves first and then we can share houses," said Lana, before Ron added: "I think we’ll do it like a normal couple.

