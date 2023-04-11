Love Island stars Millie Court, 26 and Liam Reardon, 23 are reportedly back together after spending the Easter break in the countryside together. The couple were spotted outside a Domino’s pizza takeaway in the Lake District over the bank holiday weekend sparking rumours they have reconciled their relationship, the Daily Mail reports.

The pair won Love Island in 2021 but split a year later. Liam appeared on Celebs Go Dating following their break-up but now it appears the couple are back together. Millie recently revealed on her YouTube channel that she was dating again but did not reveal who her new love interest was.

In a Q&A video, where she responded to questions from her followers she said: "Am I dating?’ is the next question. There have been a lot of rumours and a lot in the press. I am going to confirm that I am dating someone,"

"But I’m not ready to tell you guys, yet. I love you guys, and I love your support," she continued.

"But it’s early doors, and you experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards."

Reflecting on her relationship with Liam after Love Island, Millie added: "That was the best experience ever of my life, genuinely. But it is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship.

"Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out. It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person."

Liam spoke about their relationship during Celebs Go Dating in December, telling dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson: "I instigated it… if we’re going to be together for me to love her, I need to love myself and the past few months have been a bit… you know… I need to find myself again."

Now it appears the pair are spending time together once again after being spotted grabbing a takeaway in Windermere over the Easter break. And Millie posted about her ‘wholesome’ Easter weekend on Instagram, sharing photos from the couple’s reunion, including snaps from romantic countryside walks.

