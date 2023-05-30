The 2023 Love Island summer series will air soon with a new group of contestants hoping to find love in the Majorcan villa. The dating show will begin on ITV2 on Monday, June 5, just months after Kai and Sanam took the crown as winners of the 2023 winter series.

The loved-up pair won the winter series by a landslide victory, with Ron and Lana coming in second place and Tom and Sammie coming in third after a whirlwind season. Maya Jama will also return to our screens for her first summer series after she took over the role as Love Island host from Laura Whitmore for the winter series.

ITV has revealed contestants will once again have their social media accounts suspended during their time in the villa as part of the new welfare rules introduced earlier this year. It has also been confirmed that viewers will be able to choose the initial couples in the first episode of the upcoming series.

Host Maya Jama appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on May 29 to announce the voting shake-up. She said: “A very big surprise – the public has all the power. So for the first episode, you guys are going to decide who couples up, you vote and we listen."

Now the full line-up for the summer series has been announced , here’s how you can vote for who you think should ‘couple up’ this year.

Love Island 2023 - how to vote

The cast of summer Love Island 2023

In order to vote for this year’s couples, all you need to do is download the Love Island app now and select the ‘Vote Now’ section. The app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Voting will close on Friday, June 2 at 9pm.

Love Island 2023 - is voting free?

