Four in 10 Brits have shunned traditional exercise methods - to get their fitness in weird and wonderful ways.

Of the 2,000 adults polled, one in 10 have taken part in trampoline fitness, where you combine cardio and strength exercises while bouncing up and down, while others have played football encased in a giant inflatable bubble or attempted stand up paddle boarding – with a dog.

And 12 per cent would be keen to give a hula-hoop-based fitness class a spin – literally.

It also emerged 51 per cent claim they get 'bored' of going to the gym or running and want their workouts to be more fun.

Foxy Bingo commissioned the research to launch its 'Xtreme Line Dancing Studio' in Birmingham on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July.

Sara Jolly, from the brand, said: “It’s clear people are looking for unusual ways to exercise beyond the gym - to shake up their routine and stay motivated by keeping things fun."

Making exercise more enjoyable

Other odd exercises Brits have tried include bungee fitness, which involves being strung up from the ceiling by bungee ropes.

While one in 20 have attempted to use the urban landscape as part of their cardio workout, via a spot of Parkour.

The most common form of working out is cardio like running or cycling (32 per cent) followed by strength training (25 per cent).

And 26 per cent describe their exercise routine as either neutral, or downright unenjoyable.

But 36 per cent said music or some kind of entertainment makes exercise more enjoyable for them.

While 28 per cent get more out of it if they’re able to work out with friends, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

It also emerged 49 per cent only exercise for the health benefits, and not because they actually like doing it.

And two thirds are more likely to stick with a fitness routine if it’s fun and engaging.

The research also found most like to get their exercise out of the way in the morning (45 per cent), with just 19 per cent preferring an evening workout.

And 53 per cent like fitness classes that contain some dance elements.

Sara Jolly said: “The Studio will combine the fun of line dancing with the fitness benefits of a circuits session to help you feel energised for the weekend ahead.

“Our research found lots of people have actually tried a line dancing class already, but they won’t have done one like this.

“So we can’t wait to see how many people sign up and come along to the Xtreme Line Dancing Studio to get their cowboy or cowgirl boogie on - and burn off a few calories to some country and western tunes.”

Top 20 odd workouts Brits have tried:

Line Dancing - a choreographed dance in which a group of people get into lines and dance along to a repeating sequence of steps Hula Hooping - Using weighted hula hoops for a full-body workout Trampoline Fitness - High-energy workouts on a trampoline, combining cardio and strength exercises Parkour - An activity involving running, jumping, and climbing over urban obstacles Fencing - A sport involving swordplay Bubble football - Playing football while encased in a large inflatable bubble Tough Mudder Training - Obstacle course race training involving mud, walls, and other challenges Pole Fitness - Strength and flexibility workouts using a vertical pole Zumba Sentao - A variation of Zumba using a chair for resistance and support Paddleboard Yoga - Performing yoga on a stand-up paddleboard, requiring balance and core strength Cardio Drumming - High-energy drumming on exercise balls to the beat of music Bungee Fitness - Combining cardio and strength training while being attached to bungee cords AcroYoga - A combination of yoga and acrobatics performed with a partner Kangoo Jumps - Cardio workouts using special rebound shoes with springs Slacklining - Balancing and performing tricks on a narrow, flexible webbing suspended between two points Roller Derby - A full-contact sport played on roller skates Aerial Yoga - Yoga while suspended in the air Stand up paddle-boarding with a dog Capoeira - A Brazilian martial art combining dance, acrobatics, and music Krav Maga - A self-defence system combining martial arts techniques