Supermarket chain Lidl has issued an urgent recall for a children’s Paw Patrol snack over links to an ‘explicit site’ on the packaging. The budget supermarket said it was removing Paw Patrol Yummy Bakes and Paw Patrol Mini Biscotti because the linked website was ‘not suitable for child consumption’.

The URL on the packaging took customers to a pornographic site, according to reports. In a recall notice, Lidl’s said customers should ‘refrain’ from looking at the site’ and to take the products to their nearest store for a refund.

The products listed are: Paw Patrol All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Choc Chip Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry Flavour and Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Apple Flavour.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned branded product as we have been made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption.

“We recommend that customers refrain from viewing the URL and return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”