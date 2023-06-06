The work includes a series of ‘competitive’ farming jobs for students over the summer and autumn months this year. The work placements are aimed at young people who want to learn more about organic farming.

The work will be carried out at Sandringham, and the roles include benefits such as "highly competitive rates of pay and overtime" and "high-quality accommodation”. Farming work will be in line with this year’s harvest, with workers set to be employed from June to October.

A job advertised on the Royal Estate’s website reads: "Sandringham Farm is looking for harvest students to aid the farms team during harvest 2023. The role will involve using modern equipment in an interesting and unique environment.

“Candidates with a strong interest in organic farming or a willingness to learn new techniques would thrive in this role.”

According to the advertisement, the farm, situated near King’s Lynn, stretches to 2,400ha and grows crops including wheat, barley, oats and beans. The farm also keeps kettle and sheep which are used within the rotation to cover crops and graze clover.

