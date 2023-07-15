News you can trust since 1877
Just Stop Oil activists interrupt Proms and live TV broadcast of The Last Leg in latest round of protests

Just Stop Oil activists interrupted the Proms and a live broadcast of The Last Leg last night in their latest round of disruptions.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST- 2 min read

Two Just Stop Oil protesters invaded the Proms stage last night (July 14) at the Royal Albert Hall while three others interrupted a live broadcast of Channel 4’s The Last Leg. At the first night of the Proms, two demonstrators set off confetti cannons, sounded air horns and attempted to address the audience before they were forcibly removed from the iconic London venue.

Following the incident, Just Stop Oil tweeted: “We cannot afford to fiddle while Rome burns — Just Stop Oil disrupts the Proms. Two Just Stop Oil supporters have run onto the stage at the @RoyalAlbertHall on the opening night of the @bbcproms.”

A few hours after the Proms incident, three activists stormed onto the set of Channel 4 comedy show The Last Leg, minutes into the live broadcast. The activists handed hi-vis orange vests to the cast of the show while host Adam Hills said: "This is not part of the show."

    One of the protesters, named William, even hugged the host as the TV star attempted to put the bright top on over his jacket before changing his mind. The three protesters were soon marched off stage by staff.

    Two Just Stop Oil activists interrupted the Proms last nightTwo Just Stop Oil activists interrupted the Proms last night
    Just Stop Oil said the Proms demonstrators were Kate Logan, a 38-year-old mother of two, and Pia Bastide, a 29-year-old community worker - both from London.

    Ms Bastide said in a statement: “I’m sorry to harp on about it, but business as usual isn’t working anymore. We can no longer ignore this crisis when extreme temperatures are scorching Europe right now. Last week, the Secretary General of the United Nations said that the climate crisis is ‘out of control’. I refuse to accept that my future is being sold away, one new oil licence at a time, and do nothing.”

    Just Stop Oil wants the government to stop licensing all new oil, coal and gas projects and has attempted to disrupt multiple high-profile events in a bid to highlight its cause. Last week, protesters threw  confetti and jigsaw pieces onto the court at Wimbledon, while England cricketer Jonny Bairstow carried off a protester at the Ashes in June.

    In other protests, orange powder was thrown on a table at the snooker world championship in April, while the Chelsea Flower Show was targeted the following month.

