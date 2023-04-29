Jeff Stelling has confirmed he will be vacating his role as host of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday at the end of this season. Stelling has been a household name among football fans for three decades but he has confirmed he will walk away at the end of May.

Announcing the news on Gillette Soccer Saturday shortly after the 3pm fixtures kicked off, Stelling referenced an earlier u-turn on his decision to retire. He said: “It is Groundhog Day, that time of the year when I announce that I am leaving Sky Sports and Gillette Soccer Saturday.”

He continued: “This time it is true. After 30 fantastic years on Sky, you lot out there have supported me, as have Sky, but it’s time to give you a break from all the VAR rants and bad gags and over the top celebrations when Hartlepool score a goal and give someone else the chance to do this fantastic job.

“So I’ll be leaving on May 28th, we’ve got a few programs between now and then, this is the last six hour Saturday Gillette Soccer Saturday… so we’d better get on with it!”

