Google has introduced a groundbreaking new update to its popular Chrome browser for Windows, Mac and Linux systems - but not everyone will be able to access it. The upgrade is said to substantially improve security, fixing a number of high-risk issues.

Millions of Chrome users will be unable to download the latest update as it no longer supports systems usings Windows 7 or Windows 8. It comes just a month after Google announced that it had stopped technical and security support for the browsers from next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The global corporation initially had plans to cease support on July 15 in 2021, but was delayed on two occasions, first due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 ended on January 10, 2023.

Chrome 110, which is the title of the important new update, will require users to have Windows 10 or later in order to download. It should be downloaded automatically to your system and will be implemented once the browser is restarted.

Most Popular

If you are a Windows 7 or 8/8.1 user that will still use Chrome despite being unable to access the important update, your PC will still work but it will become increasingly more vulnerable to security risks and viruses. The now out-dated systems are still used by millions of PC users across the world, with NetMarketShare revealing 14% of global users still ran Windows 7 in December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad