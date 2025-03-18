I’m an airfryer expert - here’s my secret to Bake Off worthy pies without a ‘soggy bottom’

There’s nothing more comforting than a homemade pie, but getting that crisp, golden crust can be a challenge. But did you know that instead of ending up with a dreaded soggy bottom, you can ensure a crisp, perfectly baked crust by using your airfryer – with the help of one simple kitchen cupboard staple?

The airfryer ensures an even bake, a flaky crust, and no risk of undercooking. Plus, it’s a great way to achieve bakery-quality results at home, with no need to preheat a full-sized oven.

Martin Senders, the in-house Airfryer Chef at Philips, has shared his best pie-making secret: "One of the best hacks for achieving a crisp and golden pie crust is to add a handful of finely ground almonds to your pastry dough. This magic ingredient absorbs excess moisture while adding a subtle nuttiness, ensuring a perfectly baked base every time."

"You can also enhance the texture further by using a small amount of cornstarch in the filling, which helps prevent excess liquid from seeping into the crust during baking."

Need some inspo for your next baking session? Martin has formulated his ultimate classic pie crust recipe that’s completely airfryer-friendly and can suit any filling.

Martin’s Ultimate Pie Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups plain flour

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar (optional, for sweet pies)

1 cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed

6-8 tbsp ice water

¼ cup finely ground almonds

Method:

In a large bowl, mix flour, salt, sugar, and ground almonds. Add cold butter cubes and rub them into the flour using your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add ice water, stirring until the dough comes together. Shape the dough into a disc, wrap it in cling film, and refrigerate it for at least 30 minutes. Roll out the chilled dough and press it into a pie dish. Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Place the pie dish on a perforated liner or wire rack inside the airfryer basket. If blind-baking, line the pastry with parchment paper, fill with baking beans, and airfry for 6-8 minutes before adding your filling. Continue baking as per your recipe until golden and crisp.

