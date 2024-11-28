I'm a cat expert - and here are five must-read things Burnley cat owners don't always realise they need to do to care for their pet

We all think of cats as staunchly independent, the low-maintenance pets who keep themselves clean and entertained while we go about our daily lives.

But what if we are getting it wrong, and what if we are missing some of the essential things we should be doing for our cats to help them thrive?

Holistic cat expert Katie Gwilt, founder of The Kat Lady feline care business certainly thinks so, and has written five top ways that cat owners can help their pet live their best life.

She said: "While on one hand our cats are fairly self sufficient, they are not quite as self sufficient as many people think. And I hope that these tips will help people understand their cat's needs, and the easy ways that they can make life that bit better for their pet.

"Cats really are amazing, and there are so many ways to care for your cat in a way which they will enjoy."

Grooming - Grooming is essential even for short haired cats, as this kind of human contact helps to prepare them for when they are older, and they may experience changes in the skin, fur or mobility which will impact their ability to groom themselves.You can make a groom enriching for your cat by using calming herbs, and rewarding them with treats and play. Your cat will soon get used to the feel of the brush and come to enjoy some regular bonding time with you.

Feeding - Cats are hunters, so particularly for indoor cats it's important that we respect this and provide ways to satisfy their hunting instinct.You can do this by investing in a puzzle feeder, so that they can solve a problem before they get fed, much like hunting for their supper.Cats are very intelligent and smell driven, so consider smell when you feed your cat, and avoid feeding in areas that are heavily scented with cleaning products, avoid air fresheners wherever possible.

Playing - Many people just leave toys out and expect the cat to entertain themselves, but it is important that you get involved in the game too. Make time to actively play with your cat on a regular basis. This will strengthen your own bond with your pet, but will also markedly improve their happiness and health. Cat's learn and exercise through play, so get their brain working with a food reward puzzle, or get their heart pumping with a feather on a string to chase. Find out what your cat's favourite games are and play them regularly. Change up their toys too, like humans cats get bored doing the same thing every day.

Environment - Cats are just like us, they like their privacy at toilet time and they don't like to mix toilet time with feeding time.This is understandable, but it is very easy for us as humans to think that your cat might feel differently in some way. They don't. To make your cat feel comfortable in their environment, make sure that each cat has their own litter tray, plus an extra one for the house, and then make sure it is stored away from food bowls.Another way to enrich your cat's environment might be to create space for your pet on the walls. Cats love to sit in high spots and lots of places sell cat friendly shelving which can be used as a bed, why not open up an under bed drawer which your cat can use as a hiding space. Keep moving things around to keep things interesting and engaging for your moggy.

Enrichment - Get experimental with herbs! Just like how cats humans receive calming effects from chamomile, so do cats. They also love valerian root as well as the well known catnip effect! receive calming effects from herbs such as chamomile, and everyone knows how playful they get when they sniff a bit of catnip! Do some herb research and introduce some into your cat's daily routine. Cat's like to self-select what herbs they go for, so give them access and see what they choose.

Another way to enrich the life of your cat comes from cardboard! From providing a cardboard box hiding space to making your own toys from toilet rolls tubes, get creative with leftovers and watch your cat get silly and happy!