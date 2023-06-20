Iceland Foods is pioneering the world’s first supermarket aisle dedicated to air fryers as more than half of Brits say they use the appliance multiple times a week. The new aisle will include more than 287 items that can be cooked in an air fryer ranging from Greggs Sausage Rolls to Aunt Bessie’s Bacon Chicken Crown.

Utilita Energy’s latest research has revealed that oven default households can make a £202 saving by switching to more energy efficient cooking appliances such as an airfryer. Meanwhile, the average annual saving when switching from an electric cooker to an air fryer is £80.50.

The research also revealed that the majority (72%) of Brits would like to see air fryer cooking instructions on food packaging. Iceland has already begun implementing cooking instructions across nearly 300 items storewide, which was introduced following the supermarket’s pledge to update cooking methods across all relevant brand packaging with energy saving instructions.

Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland Foods & The Food Warehouse said: "We pride ourselves on knowing exactly what our customers coming through our store doors are looking for, matching their changing shopping trends with fresh ideas.

“Introducing the world’s first air fryer aisle at our Food Warehouse is another exciting example. As the popularity of air fryer cooking grows, this aisle will give customers easy access to products that work perfectly in this time and energy saving cooking appliance.”

Emily Seymour, Which? Sustainability and Energy Editor said: “There has been a surge of interest in air fryers over the last 18 months, particularly as consumers are looking to cut costs – so it feels like a natural next step to see a whole aisle in the supermarket dedicated to them. Which? research has found cooking some foods in an air fryer can be cheaper than a conventional oven due to reduced energy consumption.

“It’s not just freezer food that can be cooked in an air fryer. Air fryers have proven to be versatile gadgets, doing everything from roasting a chicken to baking a cake, using frozen or fresh ingredients.

“It is worth researching which air fryer is best for you and the right size for the number of people in your household. Cost savings will vary depending on how much food you make, and the upfront cost of the appliance.”