HSBC to close 114 branches next year due to online banking - full list of affected banks and closure dates
HSBC has explained that the rising popularity of online banking has led to the highstreet bank to shut down 114 branches across the UK.
HSBC will shut down 114 of its branches across the United Kingdom, the bank has confirmed. Officials have blamed a decrease in the number of customers opting for in person banking.
The firm has revealed that the number of customers visiting their sites has reduced by 65% over the last five years. A total of 97.5% of all of HSBC banking transactions are now taking place online instead.
In a statement, a HSBC spokesperson said: “The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week. People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.
“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking."
HSBC has confirmed the full list of affected branches across the UK, as well as the date that it will shut its doors for good. Here is everything you need to know.
Full list of HSBC branch closures
April 2023
- Blandford Forum - 18/04/2023
- Bristol Downend - 25/04/2023
- Bexhill on Sea - 18/04/2023
- Leominster - 25/04/2023
- Abergavenny - 18/04/2023
- Market Bosworth - 25/04/2023
- Cromer - 18/04/2023
- Alton - 25/04/2023
- St Ives - 18/04/2023
- Shaftesbury - 25/04/2023
- St Austell - 18/04/2023
May 2023
- Wilmslow - 02/05/2023
- Stamford - 16/05/2023
- Whitley Bay- 02/05/2023
- Whitby - 16/05/2023
- Coleraine - 02/05/2023
- Bridport - 23/05/2023
- Bideford - 02/05/2023
- Hove - 23/05/2023
- Gainsborough - 02/05/2023
- Fakenham - 23/05/2023
- Launceston - 02/05/2023
- Sudbury - 23/05/2023
- Arnold - 09/05/2023
- Liskeard - 23/05/2023
- Didcot - 09/05/2023
- Bristol Filton - 30/05/2023
- Brecon - 09/05/2023
- Dundee - 30/05/2023
- Minehead - 09/05/2023
- Waltham Cross - 30/05/2023
- Dover - 09/05/2023
- Hinckley Road - 30/05/2023
- Halesowen - 16/05/2023
- Market Harborough - 30/05/2023
- Stroud - 16/05/2023
- Stourport on Severn - 30/05/2023
- Brighouse - 16/05/2023
June 2023
- Stirling - 06/06/2023
- Twickenham - 20/06/2023
- Pocklington - 06/06/2023
- Ross on Wye - 20/06/2023
- Chepstow - 06/06/2023
- Hertford - 20/06/2023
- Knutsford - 06/06/2023
- Wells - 20/06/2023
- Frome - 06/06/2023
- Bicester - 20/06/2023
- Portadown - 06/06/2023
- Oakham - 20/06/2023
- Penarth - 13/06/2023
- New Milton - 27/06/2023
- Ilkley - 13/06/2023
- Lewes - 27/06/2023
- South Shields - 13/06/2023
- Pontypool - 27/06/2023
- Skipton - 13/06/2023
- Beccles - 27/06/2023
- Honiton - 13/06/2023
- St Neots - 27/06/2023
- Sleaford - 13/06/2023
- Wadebridge - 27/06/2023
July 2023
- Portishead - 04/07/2023
- Horsforth - 18/07/2023
- Droitwich - 04/07/2023
- Gosforth - 18/07/2023
- Leatherhead - 04/07/2023
- Harpenden - 18/07/2023
- Palmers Green - 04/07/2023
- Bognor Regis - 18/07/2023
- Coalville - 04/07/2023
- Marlow - 18/07/2023
- Park Gate Southampton - 11/07/2023
- Christchurch - 25/07/2023
- Wetherby - 11/07/2023
- Seaford - 25/07/2023
- Port Talbot - 11/07/2023
- Blackwood 25/07/2023
- Kingswinford - 11/07/2023
- Norwich Mile Cross - 25/07/2023
- Long Eaton - 11/07/2023
- Ripley - 25/07/2023
- Bromborough - 18/07/2023
- Tonbridge - 25/07/2023
August 2023
- Bristol Westbury on Trym - 01/08/2023
- Bethnal Green - 15/08/2023
- Ormskirk - 01/08/2023
- Hornchurch - 15/08/2023
- Putney - 01/08/2023
- Colwyn Bay - 15/08/2023
- Ashton under Lyne - 01/08/2023
- Dorchester - 22/08/2023
- Kenilworth - 01/08/2023
- Morley - 22/08/2023
- Reigate - 08/08/2023
- Wymondham - 22/08/2023
- North Finchley - 08/08/2023
- Ryde - 22/08/2023
- Cirencester - 08/08/2023
- Windsor - 22/08/2023
- Henley on Thames - 08/08/2023
- Cardiff Rhyd y Penau - 29/08/2023
- Denbigh - 08/08/2023
- Leighton Buzzard - 29/08/2023
- 122 Finchley Road - 15/08/2023
- Eastwood - 29/08/2023
- Chippenham - 15/08/2023
HSBC has also confirmed a select few branches that will shut down, but do not have an official date of closure yet. They are as follows:
- Oxted
- Hythe
- Epworth
- Cowbridge
- Holsworthy
- Settle
- Tenby