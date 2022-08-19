House of the Dragon: start date, what it’s about and cast alongside Matt Smith & Emma D’Arcy
The show, which is set to premier on Sky Atlantic is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the events of Game of Thrones
Season one of House of the Dragon is upon us and fans are eager to see how the Game of Thrones prequel will turn out.
The show is being released around three years since Game of Thrones wrapped up its stellar eight season run.
The show’s first season is set to run for 10 episodes, and is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the events of Game of Thrones, the adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire.
A large portion of Game of Thrones’ fans were left disappointed after the 2019 finale, so it’s hoped this show will remove the bad taste left after the last season of Game of Thrones that starred Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams and even featured Ed Sheeran.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new show including how to watch and the star-studded cast list.
When does it start?
The first series is set to premiere on Sunday, 21 August on Sky Atlantic at 9pm or Sky Atlantic +1 at 10pm, with the show to be released weekly on the same channel and time until its finale on 23 October.
What is House of the Dragon about?
House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood.
The series specifically focuses on the House of Targaryen and explores the events that led to the "dance of the Dragons," a civil war and the family’s battle of succession.
Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon?
Matt Smith - Daemon Targaryen
Olivia Cooke - Alicent Hightower
Paddy Considine - King Viserys Targaryen
Emma D’Arcy - Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
Steve Toussaint - Lord Corlys Velaryon
Eve Best - Princess Rhaenys Velaryon
Rhys Ifans - Otto Highwater
Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria
Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole
Milly Alcock - Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Young)
Emily Carey - Alicent Hightower (Young)
Ryan Corr - Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong
Jefferson Hall - Lord Jason Lannister
David Horovitch - Grand Maester Mellos
Graham McTavish - Ser Harrold Westerling
Matthew Needham - Larys Strong
Bill Paterson - Lord Lyman Beesbury
Gavin Spokes - Lord Lyonel Strong
Alexis Raben - Talya
Anthony Flanagan - Ser Steffon Darklyn
Kathryn Delaney - Wet Nurse
Alana Ramsey - Lady Lynesse Hightower
Nina Barker-Francis - Jayne
Haqi Ali - Maester Kelvyn
Bijan Daneshmand - High Priest
Rosie Ede - Older Midwife
Tom Gylnn-Carney - Aegon Targaryen
Ewan Mitchell - Aemond Targaryen
John Macmillan - Ser Laenor Velaryon
Bethany Antonia - Baela Targaryen
Michael Carter - Jaehaerys Targaryen
Savannah Steyn - Lady Laena Velaryon
Phia Saban - Halaena Targaryen
Harry Collett - Jacaerys Velaryon
David Hounslow - Lord Rickon Stark
Wil Johnson - Ser Vaemond Velaryon
Hannah Flynn - Dancer
Frankie Wilson - Captain Randyll Barret
Phoebe Campbell - Rhaena Targaryen
Tony Woodhead - Ser Lymond Mallister
Theo Nate - Ser Laenor Velaryon (Young)
Afolabi Alli - Dragonkeeper Acolyte
Maddie Evans - Dyana
Anna-Marie Sullivan - Dancer
Martin Portlock - Otto’s Servant
James Berkery - Dancer
Rui M Tomas - Targaryen retainer
Robert McCrea - Kings Guard
How to sign up to Sky
Fans of the show can purchase a NOW TV monthly entertainment package for £9.99 a month, which gives you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Crime, Sky Nature and a whole host of other channels.
