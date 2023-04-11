It’s good news for House of the Dragon fans as production has commenced on the second season of Sky’s exclusive drama series. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Production has kickstarted at Leavesden Studios in Watford and the series has also teased a first image for dedicated fans from the set. The image features the iron throne with crew members visible in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first look image has been revealed for season two of House of the Dragon

Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon executive producer, said: “House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

Most Popular

The cast of season two has also been revealed for the new series. The cast list includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a release date for House of the Dragon season 2?

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in House of the Dragon, HBO

A release date is yet to be announced for House of the Dragon season two. As the show has entered the first stages of production, it is likely the show will air in 2024.