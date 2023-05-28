News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Holly Willoughby breaks silence saying she’s ‘hurt’ after Phillip Schofield admitted affair with younger man

Days after Phillip Schofield admitted to an affair with a young man, This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby has spoken out

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 28th May 2023, 12:44 BST- 2 min read

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence days after the revelation made by long-term friend and co-host Phillip Schofield. On Friday evening (May 26). The former This Morning host admitted to having an affair with a younger man who worked at ITV.

Making the confession to the Daily Mail, he said: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

Most Popular

    Willoughby took to Instagram, where she posted a story to her eight million followers. It read: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced I asked Phil whether this was true or not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly.”

    Schofield and Willoughby arguably became the UK’s most iconic presenting duo, fronting shows together including This Morning and Dancing on Ice, the show where their professional paths first crossed back in 2006.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    ITV released a statement the day after the revelation came to light, saying: "We are deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield. The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust.

    Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this_morning_001.jpgHolly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this_morning_001.jpg
    Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this_morning_001.jpg

    “Philip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down. We accept his resignation from ITV and therefore can confirm that he will not be appearing on ITV as had previously been stated."

    Related topics:Holly WilloughbyPhillip SchofieldEmployersThis MorningITV