Police are appealing for information after a man had a Rolex watch stolen off of his wrist on a London street

Shocking footage showing two men tackling a couple to the ground to steal a £28,000 Rolex watch off of a man's wrist has been released as police search for the perpetrators

The attack took place in Hampstead northwest in London last September, with a man and a woman approached and wrestled to the ground as the thieves succeeded in stealing his expensive watch. A passerby attempted to help the couple and phoned police, however there was no sign of the thieves or the watch nearby.

The victim was a man in his 50s, with the watch described as a black and gold Rolex Yacht Master with a black rubber strap. Both he and his wife were not left seriously injured by the attack but are said to have been left shaken.