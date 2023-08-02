Greggs has announced plans to open eight new stores in the next couple of months - including a new drive-thru. The bakery chain has said the new branches will open between August and September this year, and will be spread across the country.

The announcement comes after Greggs said it is planning to open 150 branches in 2023 as part of an excelled expansion plan. The eight new bakeries will reportedly be spread across the south and north west of England, such as Manchester, London and Poole, and will include an outlet store and a drive thru, according to the Sun.

At present Greggs runs around 2,300 shops across the UK, but said it hopes to expand to more than 3,000 as part of its long-term growth strategy. Greggs chief Roisin Currie said during a company results update yesterday: ‘Greggs strong performance continued in the first half of 2023 as we deliver on our strategic growth plan.

“With consumers remaining under pressure, we continue to offer exceptional value, which is reflected in our performance and growing market share. In the period we continued to open further new shops, extended trading hours into the evening and saw increased participation in the Greggs App.

“Our ambitious plans for growth are on track and our amazing teams are committed to realising the opportunity to become a significantly larger, multi-channel business.”

Greggs has recently launched outlets at Glasgow Airport, London Gatwick’s South Terminal, and Canary Wharf tube station, as well as Tasty By Greggs cafes inside Primark stores. The bakery chain also announced it is planning to open cafes inside Sainsbury’s stores.

Greggs new locations

Manchester, Mosley Common Road

Stafford, Queens Shopping Park

Widnes, Moore Lane South (drive thru)

Basildon, Miles Gray Road

Hereford, Holme Lacey Road

Maidstone, Week Street

Plaistow, Plaistow Road (outlet shop)