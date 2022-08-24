Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It won’t be long before temperatures drop and autumn leaves start spiralling tinted in a golden hue, and you may start yearning for a seasonal drink to warm you up. British bakery- chain Greggs has your back.

In a shocking announcement, Greggs revealed that it will be kicking off Pumpkin Spice Latte season earlier than any other high street coffee shop.

Not only that, the widely-adored drink will be released in the UK earlier than ever before, hitting a Greggs store near you on Thursday August 25.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Greggs said: “It might still be summer, but it’s time to spice things up... Pumpkin Spice Latte is back in Greggs shops from tomorrow”

And fans have gone wild with one replying, “I AM SO FREAKING HAPPY! MY FAVOURITE DRINK”.

A second user added: “Love these that means it’s not long till the #festivebakes are back.”

The spiced drink will cost £2.20 and is made using Fairtrade Arabica and Robusta coffee beans from Peru, Colombia, and Tanzania, slow-roasted to create an extra-flavoursome brew.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Although we’re still enjoying the last of the summer heat, we know how much our customers enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte, no matter what the temperature!

“We hope the early return of this favourite will be a delight to Greggs fans nationwide.”

You can order the drink via Click + Collect through the Greggs website or Greggs App .