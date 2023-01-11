The Banshees of Inisherin , the latest film from acclaimed movie-maker Martin McDonagh, was the big winner at the Golden Globes 2023 , earning three awards at the event held at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California. McDonagh picked up Best Screenplay, while Colin Farrell earned Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and the film itself winning Best Film - Music or Comedy.

“I never expect films to work or to find an audience, and when they do, it’s shocking to me,” Farrell said in his acceptance speech. “I owe you [Martin McDonagh ] so much. You changed the trajectory of my life in ways that I will begrudgingly be grateful to you for the rest of my days.” The Banshee of Inisherin is the latest collaboration between the pair, following 2008’s In Bruges and 2012’s Seven Psychopaths .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin Butler’s incredible transformation into Elvis Presley in the self-titled biopic earned him the Best Actor in a Drama award, beating out perhaps the other public favourite during this award season, Brendan Fraser for his role in The Whale . “I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me to take risks and I always knew I would be supported,” Butler said in his acceptance speech, acknowledging Baz Luhrmann - the director of Elvis.

The hyper-kinetic action/comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once was also a big winner during the ceremony, with Michelle Yeoh picking up Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy while Ke Huy Quan , who made his return to acting with the film, earned Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Guillermo Del Toro , an Oscar winner for 2017’s The Shape of Water, saw his animated adaptation of Pinocchio win Best Animated Film, while Stephen Speilberg’s semi-autobiographical movie, The Fablemans , earned the screen legend the Best Director award.

Most Popular

The ceremony, which acts as a barometer for the remaining award ceremonies throughout the calendar year, saw Jerrod Carmichael host for the first time which was warmly received by critics. However he did elicit controversy with a joke regarding Tom Cruise and Scientology.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige” he joked. Shelly Miscavige has not been seen in public since 2007 and Cruise, a known Scientologist, has been a member for 30 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of Golden Globe 2023 winners

Best film – drama

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film – musical or comedy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best TV series – drama

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best non-English language film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best actress – drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Yeoh poses with the Best Actress in a Motion Picture â Musical or Comedy award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actor in a TV series

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best original score

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor – musical or comedy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best actress – musical or comedy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best animated film

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Austin Butler poses with the Best Actor in a Motion Picture â Drama award for "Elvis"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best actor – drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria