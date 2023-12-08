Funny footage has emerged showing what is thought to be the world's first own goal in a rugby match.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funny footage has emerged showing the world's first own goal - in a rugby match. Coaches said they had ‘never seen anything like it' following the unfortunate turn of events during the Hawick Youth and Gala Wanderers game in the Borders Semi Junior League in Scotland.

In the dying moments of the match earlier this year, Gala scored a try to make it 31-33 with the conversion still to take. However, after the kick, the ball was falling well short meaning victory for Hawick Youth. That was until a Hawick player's premature celebrations saw him hoof the ball away, straight over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a time out and examination of the rules the referee determined the kick would count as an own goal. The referee awarded the conversion to Gala before blowing the final whistle and ending the match with the score tied at 33-33 meaning Hawick Youth threw away their two point lead, with the under-18s clash ending in a draw.

"The game went to and fro," said Hawick Youth assistant coach, Elliot Jack, 56. "No team was clearly in front until two minutes from the end, when Gala scored. The conversion was the last kick of the game."

Explaining what had happened, Jack said: "The boy went out thinking he was just going to kick the ball – unfortunately, it flew off his boot and in between the posts. These things happen – it was an accident.

"The referee knew the laws of the game – he knew the conversion stood. He called the two captains and the coaches over and explained the situation. There was dead silence in the rugby pitch, because nobody knew what was happening – and then there was a big roar when he gave the conversion."

Hawick Youth and Gala Wanderers game saw rugby's first own goal. Picture: Elliot Jack/SWNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Hawick and Gala were stunned – but luckily, the two teams, who played on September 30, saw the funny side of things. Elliot said: "The comradery started after – it became a real good laugh. The boys went out with some of the Gala players afterwards and they dressed our player up in a Gala kit.

"I’ve spoken to so many people in rugby – nobody’s seen anything like this. I spoke to someone from the Gala side who’s been involved in rugby for more than 60 years. He said he’s never seen anything like it and has no doubt that some of the young players will never see anything like it again.