Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Four British nationals who were being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan have been released and are set to return to the UK on a flight. The UK Foreign Office said it welcomes the release of the men, who were detained over allegedly breaking the country’s laws.

Non-profit organisation the Presidium Network, which has assisted the men, named three of them as charity medic Kevin Cornwell, from Middlesbrough, Miles Routledge and Ian Purchase. The other cannot be named for legal reasons.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said the UK Government “regrets this episode”. They went on: “On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country.”

Scott Richards, co-founder of the Presidium Network, said the men were returning to the UK on Tuesday, but was unaware of which flight they were on.