Singer songwriter and former Oasis star Liam Gallagher has announced a new documentary about himself is coming to cinemas across the UK. The news of the new film, which is called ‘Liam Gallagher Knebworth 22’ comes following Gallagher’s return to the iconic music venue at Knebworth which took place earlier this year.

The last Knebworth appearance before 2022 for Gallagher was way back in 1996 when he joined his brother on stage as part of Oasis. Following news of the film, Liam has spoken about what it felt like to return to Knebworth after more than a quarter of a century away and how he is relieved he and his team were able to document it.

He said: “I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it.

“Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years.”

Documentary director, Toby L, outlined what he wants the film to achieve once people start to see it. He said: “At a time when it’s easy to feel powerless to the weight of the world around us, hopefully this film can be a small reminder of what we’re capable of overcoming. It’s a love letter to live music and being together again.”

The documentary will be released in cinemas around the country on November 17 but will only be in cinemas for a limited amount of time. Tickets will be available to purchase online from Friday (October 21).

To sign up to updates and to get tickets to see the documentary in cinema, visit the official website of Liam Gallagher Knebworth 22