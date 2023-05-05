Fall Guys has announced the new theme for Season 4 of the platform battle royale game. Developers Mediatonic shared the news on the games Twitter account with an in-depth look into the new update.

The Creative Construction update is due to hit the game next Wednesday (May 10) and brings some new features to the game. The major announcement made this week is that players will be able to play a build-it-yourself creative mode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a reveal livestream which lasted over 30 minutes, developers showed off the new season of the game and the new construction features available to players. From day one, Fall Guys players will be able to build new rounds as well as seeing new costumes and a new obstacle course called ‘The Boom Blaster’.

Mediatonic is hoping that the new tools will encourage players to “finally design the Round of your dreams”. Once a player has made a round and tested it out, they will be able to share with their friends via a private lobby, share their level on a larger scale or even play solo. The developer has also said they will curate lists of their favourite player-designed levels in a new Playlists tab on the Show Selector.

Most Popular

Over 50 new rounds designed by professional creators using the new toolkit will become available to regular players as part of the new update. Mediatonic has also shared that they’ve looked into body blocking within the game, ensuring changes to the way players can bump into and jostle with others.

Fall Guys have teased the upcoming Season 4 changes to the game

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad