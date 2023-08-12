News you can trust since 1877
F1 driver contracts: Which drivers contracts end in 2023? Seven drivers without seats including Lewis Hamilton

Seven drivers are set to be out of a Formula 1 set at the end of the year if they cannot sign a contract with Lewis Hamilton yet to agree terms with Mercedes

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 12th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST

A number of drivers are set to be out of a seat in Formula 1 next year if they cannot secure a contract. Seven drivers will be out of contract with their teams in 2023 and will now be looking to find a team to drive for in 2024.

Most contracts are usually watertight, with teams and drivers securely locked in unless they come to a mutual agreement. The most recent mutual termination was when McLaren let Daniel Ricciardo leave the team at the end of 2022, with bosses reportedly paying the Australian driver $18 million to leave.

Whilst a few drivers such as Max Verstappen at Red Bull have locked down long-term contracts, many will be hoping to stay within their teams for the following year. As the sport sits on summer break, there is heavy speculation around contract deals and where some drivers will end up in the next couple of years.

Less-established drivers may only be able to sign contracts for the following year on a yearly deal as they aim to impress bosses at a variety of teams. However, amongst the seven drivers out of contract this year is seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who is reportedly struggling to make agreements with bosses at Mercedes.

Here’s every driver’s contract and who will be out of a seat in 2023 unless they sign a contract in the coming months.

End of 2023

  • Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  • Kevin Magnussen - Haas
  • Daniel Ricciardo - AlphaTauri
  • Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
  • Zhou Guanyu - Alfa Romeo 
  • Logan Sargeant - Williams
Seven drivers will be left without a seat at the end of the 2023 F1 seasonSeven drivers will be left without a seat at the end of the 2023 F1 season
End of 2024

  • Charles Leclerc - Ferrari 
  • Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
  • Sergio Perez - Red Bull
  • Esteban Ocon - Alpine
  • Pierre Gasly - Alpine
  • Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
  • Nico Hulkenberg - Haas
  • Oscar Piastri - McLaren 
  • Alex Albon - Williams

End of 2025

  • Lando Norris - McLaren
  • George Russell - Mercedes
  • Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo

End of 2028

Unknown

  • Lance Stroll - Aston Martin (contract with the team is unknown due to his father owning the team)
