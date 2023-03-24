News you can trust since 1877
Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Two Twitter emojis launched in countdown to final in Liverpool

The countdown to the Eurovision final has begun with two new social media emojis launched.

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT- 1 min read

Two Eurovision Twitter emojis have been added to the end of the European Song Contest’s hashtags. The launch of the emojis is in celebration of the countdown to the Eurovision Grand Final.

They launched on Friday, with just 50 days to go until the UK hosts the final of Eurovision in Liverpool. A tweet from the official Eurovision account reads: “There’s only 50 DAYS to the Eurovision Grand Final.

“And to celebrate, we’ve launched TWO emojis! Use #Eurovision and #Eurovision2023 to see that beautiful heart in action.”

The emoji features at the end of two hashtags – #Eurovision and #Eurovision2023 – when you use them in a tweet. The design is a multicoloured heart which sees each heart-shaped ring of colour pop out one after the other.

    Eurovision 2023 UK entry

    The UK entry for Eurovision 2023 has been announced as English singer Mae Muller, 25. She will be performing her entry, I Wrote A Song, for Eurovision 2023.

    Eurovision 2023 date

    The start date of Eurovision 2023 is May 9 and this year, the song contest will be held in Liverpool. The final will be held at Liverpool Arena on the weekend – Saturday, May 13.

