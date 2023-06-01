Epic Games has announced a Mega Sale with up to 75% off some of their most popular games. The video game developers are offering big discounts on some of their PC games, including Death’s Door and Return to Monkey Island.

Epic Games are the team behind battle-royale game Fortnite and hosts a curated digital storefront for PC games including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. The sale runs until June 15, giving you two weeks to pick some great savings.

Games for sale in the Epic Games Mega Sale

Here are all the games currently listed in the Epic Games Mega Sale: