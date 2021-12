Met Office weather warnings for ice in place as more snow forecast to hit UK

Android users urged to change privacy settings following new update

News you can trust since 1877

Android users urged to change privacy settings following new update

Terry’s and Heinz release ‘world first’ Chocolate Orange mayo - how to get a jar

Further snow, hail and icy conditions to hit UK as temperatures plummet

Simple ways to help tackle climate change

How to get one of Costa’s one million free drinks in December

Cadbury’s new Christmas 2021 range revealed - here are the chocolates you can expect to find

Refusing to pay your TV licence will no longer be a criminal offence under new rules

5 simple steps to find out if someone has blocked you on Facebook

Boris Johnson urges people not to cancel Christmas parties or nativities amid Omicron concerns

Government insists closing schools ‘last possible option’ in fight against Omicron