British Airways is set to cut back on flights this Easter amid planned worker strikes. Across the Easter period, the airline is set to cancel more than 300 flights to and from London Heathrow.

The cancellation of flights follows planned strikes by many Heathrow security workers within the Unite union. It will see around 1,400 members take action in a dispute over pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strikes are set to kick off next Friday, March 31 and will continue for a total of 10 days before coming to an end on April 9. This period will overlap with Easter school breaks which start across the country from this week.

With children off school, the Easter break is a notoriously busy time for airports, with both Good Friday and Easter Sunday falling within the planned strike action period.

Most Popular

Amid worker strikes, the British Airways is said to have ceased several flights across the first weekend of the action period. The affected flights include many short-haul journeys. The Guardian reports as many as 16 return short-haul flights will be cancelled daily within the Easter holiday period.

Services to both Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as Amsterdam, Berlin, and Stockholm, are just some of the destinations believed to be impacted, according to The Independent .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad