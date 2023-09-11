Ahead of the new EA Sports FC 24, formerly FIFA, a database has leaked all of the ratings including Lionel Messi’s

Anticipation is growing ahead of EA Sports FC 24. The game, formerly known as FIFA, is being released soon and with a whole host of changes, is one of the most eagerly anticipated editions ever.

And, just two weeks shy of the early access release date, a new database has leaked the ratings for the new game including the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A major addition this year is the introduction of female footballers. The women’s game had a massive boost and continues to grow at a rapid rate, especially in England after a stellar World Cup campaign.

The game, which is being released on multiple platforms including Playstation four and five, as well as Xbox, features Erling Haaland as the cover star this year. The player is arguably the face of the Premier League this season.

However, the cover for Ultimate Edition of the game features 31 iconic former and current players from around the world. Among these notable figures, alongside Haaland, are Vinícius Júnior, Sam Kerr, Marta, Ronaldinho, Marquinhos, Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-min, Marcus Rashford, Johan Cruyff, Jude Bellingham, Alexander Isak, Zinedine Zidane, Pelé, Andrea Pirlo, David Beckham and Bukayo Saka.

