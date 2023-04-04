Former US president Donald Trump will face arraignment over what would be historic criminal charges in New York on Tuesday. Mr Trump has been consulting with lawyers in his Trump Tower offices in New York ahead of the hearing..

The arraignment is the latest point in a case which has been rumbling since 2016. Mr Trump is under investigation over alleged hush money given to a porn star shortly before the 2016 Presidential Election- an election in which he defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to reach the White House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amount was around £103,000 and was wired by his former attorney Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels. The full list of charges will be read out at the hearing.

Trump’s appearance at the Manhattan court has brought with it groups both showing support and opposition to the former president. The 76-year-old is the first former president to face criminal charges.

Most Popular

Police barricades were erected around Trump Tower over the weekend in anticipation of large crowds. Mr Trump left his Florida estate for New York on Monday (April 3).

The hearing is set to take place at 2.15pm in New York, which is 7.15pm UK time. Mr Trump is first expected to surrender at the office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and this will be followed by the arraignment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man well known for his social media posts, Mr Trump took to his platform Truth on Sunday. He wrote "On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!"

What is an arraignment?

Former president Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Today Donald Trump will have an arraignment hearing. This is when a person is taken to court to have a particular charge read out to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad