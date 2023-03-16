Davina McCall will be returning to our screens to host a brand new dating show for the whole family titled ‘The Romance Retreat’. ITV confirmed that the TV legend would front the show that is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

The former Big Brother host publicly threw her hat in the ring of potential hosts for a ‘midlife’ Love Island. Speaking to Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast, the Masked Singer host admitted that she’s sent an email to ITV ‘literally begging’ them to let her present ‘midlife Love Island’. Davina said: “I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best backstories you have ever heard in your life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them.”

The Romance Retreat is thought to be a spin-off of the highly popular Love Island, but ITV is calling for vibrant single parents and their grown up children to be involved in the show.

Most Popular

An ITV press release for the show reads: “The fresh new dating format follows nominated single parents, from all over the UK, and from all walks of life, as they live together at a stunning country house with one objective: to find true love. Get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again.”

So, how can you apply for The Romance Retreat? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to apply for The Romance Retreat

Davina McCall could be presenting the new Love Island spin-off (Photo: Getty Images)