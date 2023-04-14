The UK will be hit with a ‘mini heatwave’ in April according to the Met Office. New forecasts show that warm air will sweep across various parts of the country, meaning temperatures are set to rise to 18 degrees in some areas.

Senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, Jim Dale, revealed the weather this month will reach "above average temperatures" from around April 15, reports the Express.

Jim said: "We do get heatwaves in April, it does happen. It’ll be a soft heatwave for the second half of April, it could get somewhere in the mid-20s pushing to May, in that general direction.”

“I can’t be overly detailed at the moment, but the signs are there for this kind of change - it’s when you see the charts going in that direction. The only thing we have to work with is unpredictability - but it is certainly going that way at the moment, “ he added.

As we can expect hot weather in the coming weeks, planning a barbeque or day out to the beach to enjoy the small amount of heat is a must.

However, finding ways to relax and keep cool in the sun can be costly, even if it is just pulling out the old paddling pool. Household water bills can rise significantly, but there are some hacks to help you avoid this.

According to data from Uswitch, the amount of money you are charged by your water company depends on how big your pool is and how you pay your water bill.

Companies won’t charge you any extra to fill up a paddling pool if you’re on an unmetered contract, but if you’re a water-metre customer, your bill could increase to as much as £16.

Will Owen, an energy expert at Uswitch, said: “A paddling pool is a great way to cool down, but filling it up could be costly if you’re on a water metre.”