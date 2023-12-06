Christmas Day 2023 TV schedules - soaps, movies, and specials
Here's everything that will be shown on TV on Christmas Day 2023.
Christmas Day television is one of the highlights of the big day for TV fans.
From the Kings’ speech, sitcom Christmas specials, dramatic soap storylines, blockbuster movies and more all being shown on the day across the main channels - there is something for everyone to watch.
Check out the full Christmas Day schedules below.
This article will be updated as more listings are revealed closer to Christmas Day.
BBC One:
6am: Breakfast
8:50am: The Gruffalo
9:15am: How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
9:40am: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
10:15am: Christmas Morning
11:15am: Cinderella
12.55pm: The Addams Family 2
2:20pm: BBC News at One
2:30pm: BBC Weather
2.35pm: Tabby McTat
3pm: The King
3:10pm: Toy Story 4
4:40pm: Strictly Come Dancing
5:55pm: Doctor Who
6:50pm: Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
7:45pm: Ghosts
8:15pm: Call The Midwife
9:45pm: EastEnders
10:45pm: Mrs Brown's Boys
11.15pm: BBC News at Ten
11:33pm: BBC Weather
11:35pm: On Christmas Night
11:40pm: The Vicar of Dibley
BBC Two:
6:15am: Homes Under The Hammer
7:15am: Bargain Hunt
8:00am: Christmas at St Paul's
9:00am: Carols from King's
10:15am: The Highway Rat
10:40am: Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave
11:15am: Chariots of Fire
1:15pm: Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
3pm: The King
3:10pm: Death on the Nile
5:25pm: Dad's Army
5:55pm: The Morecambe and Wise Show
7pm: Morecambe and Wise: In Their Own Words
8pm: The Music of Morecambe and Wise
9pm: Ricky Tomlinson Remembers... Caroline Aherne
9:15pm: The Royle Family
9:55pm: The Mrs Merton Show
10:25: Caroline Aherne: Comedy Queen
11:35pm: The Fast Show
ITV:
3:45pm: In For A Christmas Penny
4:30pm: Sing 2
6:30pm: Emmerdale
7pm: Coronation Street
7:30pm: Masked Singer
9pm: The 1% Club
10pm: Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh
Channel 4:
3:10pm: The Italian Job
5:00pm: Channel 4 News
5:15pm: Alternative Christmas Message
5:20pm: Home Alone
7:20pm: The Piano
8:35pm: The Great Pottery Throwdown
9:45pm: Forrest Gump
