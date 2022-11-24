As Christmas approaches our favourite festive films will be gracing our TVs to bring all the festive cheer and we will once again be dreaming of living in our favourite protagonists perfect home. Well, after a recent study from Hammonds Furniture they may not seem so perfect.

The research looked at the current value of properties featured in a number of popular Christmas movies including Home Alone, Love Actually, Elf, and The Holiday. The list also includes Susan’s Dream Home from the 1994 iteration of Miracle on 34th Street, and let’s just say it’s a good job Santa came through and got her the home for Christmas. The property is today valued at £2,279,000 and is one of the smaller increases of the famous movie properties on the list, going up 38% since its release in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, the study found that since its premier in 2006, the Californian Mansion owned by Cameron Diaz’s fictional character, Amanda, in the Holiday, is the most expensive house on the list. The home Kate Winslet’s character gets to live our dream in, The Holiday, was originally built by famous architect Wallace Ne. If you’re looking to purchase the sprawling seven-bedroom mansion you would have to splash out a whopping £9,048,4000 in 2022 to be able to do so.

The study looked at the eight most iconic homes and found most of the home’s in our favourite festive films would no doubt set you back a fair bit of cash. Five of the eight properties analysed as part of the study are currently valued at upwards of $2million.

Most Popular

The iconic Illinois house where Macaulay Culkin’s mischievous character, Kevin, gets left in the Christmas classic Home Alone would currently set potential buyers back more than two million dollars ($2,246,000). The house on Lincoln Avenue last sold in 2012 for $1.585million, seeing its value increase by 162% since 1990 when it was sold for approximately £763k ($875,000).

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, how much would it set you back to live like Natalie in Love Actually, or Walter Hobbs from Elf? Here’s a full list of the most iconic Christmas movies ranked by costs.

Most expensive Christmas film houses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iconic Christmas films ranked by value:

The Holiday: California Mansion - £9,048,000 Love Actually: Peter and Juliet’s Notting Hill House – £2,496,000 Miracle on 34th Street: Susan’s Dream Home - £2,279,000 Elf: Walter Hobbs Apartment - £2,257,850 Home Alone: McCallister Household - £2,002,000 Love Actually: Natalie’s House - £1,010,000 The Holiday: Rosehill Cottage - £813,500 The Nativity: Mr Maddens House - £466,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 5 Christmas film houses that have had the largest value increase since their film’s release date: