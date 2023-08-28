Carfest 2023: Radio presenter Chris Evans flips tuk-tuk at festival leaving two people injured
Two people were treated for minor injuries after Chris Evans flipped a tuk-tuk at a car festival on Saturday.
Two people were injured after Chris Evans flipped over a tuk-tuk at a car festival in Hampshire. The radio presenter was driving the three-wheeled rickshaw at CarFest, a festival he founded that helps raise funds for UK children’s charities, over the weekend.
According to Sky News, the festival’s organisers said the accident took place on Saturday morning (August 26) when the 57-year-old “overturned on the track as Chris changed direction.”
The statement added: “The two passengers on board had minor injuries and the CarFest on-site medical team attended to support.”
This year’s CarFest line-up consisted of musical artists, celebrities, chefs and wellness experts including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, comedian Rob Brydon, pop band McFly and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.
This year marks CarFest’s 12th anniversary and it claims to have raised more than £20 million for children’s charities across the country in the first 10 years.
Evans recently revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show. He said it had been “caught so early” and that it should be “completely treatable.” He said he will be treated for the condition on September 14.