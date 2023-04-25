Caffè Nero customers will be able get a taste of summer early as two new additions have hit the menu. However, you may not have heard them just yet.

Summer has arrived in the coffee house chain early as Caffè Nero’s drinks menu has welcomed two new refreshing beverages to its stores ahead of the warmer weather. But they will not be advertised in stores until later this summer.

The two new flavours joined the brand’s roster of beverages last week (April 20), but instead of featuring on the list of available drinks in stores, they will be a secret menu item. Therefore they will only be able to be ordered by customers in the know.

Early adopters will be able to order the secret menu drinks until the in-store promotion of the beverages rolls out across the Caffè Nero stores up and down the country this May. Until then, customers can choose to share the menu hack with friends or keep it to themselves.

We break down what the new summer 2023 drinks joining the Caffè Nero menu are and how customers can order them.

Caffè Nero’s two new secret summer 2023 drink additions

The Italian Spritz - As cocktail drinkers may have already guessed, the drink is thought to taste exactly like the cult-classic orange Aperol alcoholic beverage but without the liqueur.

Tropical FroYo Frappe Crème - A fresh and creamy dessert in drink form, this drink combines fruity and tropical flavours with a yoghurt-flavoured twist.

How to order Caffè Nero’s secret new drinks

The two new drink flavours are currently available to order in Caffè Nero’s stores across the UK. The secret beverages have been available to customers in the know since last Thursday (April 20).

Those wanting to order either the Italian Spritz or Tropical FroYo Frappe Crème can do so by requesting their desired drink from a barista. You will need to make sure you name the drink by its full name.