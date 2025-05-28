Burnley named among top 10 UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes, according to new study

Empty homes are becoming an increasingly visible issue in towns and cities across the UK. Whether they’re left unoccupied due to inheritance delays, investment speculation, or disrepair, these properties can become a blight on neighbourhoods and a wasted resource amid the housing crisis. But have you ever wondered which areas in the UK have the highest number of vacant homes?

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study, conducted by real estate experts at Five Star Cash Offer, who specialise in buying properties directly from homeowners looking to sell quickly, analysed housing data from 200 areas across the UK. They used government figures to determine which areas had the highest share of vacant homes in relation to the total housing stock.

To get the full picture, the researchers looked at the number of empty residential properties in each area and compared this to the total number of homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley ranks ninth on the list and shows a 4.03% vacancy rate, with 1,724 homes unoccupied from 42,788. While not the highest number overall, it’s a significant share given the town’s size and economic standing.

Burnley named among top 10 UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes

Burnley, like many post-industrial towns, faces challenges related to outdated housing stock and economic shifts. The vacancy figures underline the need for targeted housing strategies to bring these homes back into use.

Kingston upon Thames ranks 1st with 3,303 vacant homes from a total of 70,527, for a vacancy rate of 4.68%. Liverpool takes 2nd place with 10,779 out of 232,952 homes empty, or 4.63%. Middlesbrough comes in 3rd, with 3,030 vacant homes from 65,749, giving a 4.61% rate. Torbay ranks 4th with 3,135 empty properties from 70,082 homes, equating to 4.47%.

Bolsover is 5th, with 1,693 out of 38,636 homes vacant, or 4.38%. Blackpool ranks 6th, showing 3,198 vacant out of 73,328 homes, or 4.36%. Hartlepool follows in 7th with 1,932 out of 45,764 homes empty, a 4.22% rate. Portsmouth is 8th, with 3,702 of its 91,534 homes unoccupied, giving a 4.04% rate. Preston rounds out the top 10, in 10th place, with 2,721 out of 67,655 homes empty, or 4.02%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, Havant, Westminster, Wyre, Lewisham, Crawley, Solihull, Test Valley, Gravesham, Chichester, and Bexley reported the lowest vacancy rates in the country. All ten areas had fewer than two per cent of homes standing empty, suggesting stronger housing demand, more efficient usage, or perhaps better local housing policies in play.

Elsewhere, major cities performed variably in the rankings. Brighton and Hove placed 12th overall, indicating higher vacancy pressures than most would expect. County Durham came in at 24th, Oxford at 31st, Leeds at 33rd, and Nottingham at 40th. Meanwhile, Sheffield landed at 68th, Birmingham at 73rd, Bristol at 145th, and Manchester much further down the table at 179th.

List of top 10 areas with the most vacant homes in the study:

Rank Area Total housing units Vacant housing units Vacant Homes Rate 1 Kingston Upon Thames 70,527 3,303 4.68 2 Liverpool 232,952 10,779 4.63 3 Middlesbrough 65,749 3,030 4.61 4 Torbay 70,082 3,135 4.47 5 Bolsover 38,636 1,693 4.38 6 Blackpool 73,328 3,198 4.36 7 Hartlepool 45,764 1,932 4.22 8 Portsmouth 91,534 3,702 4.04 9 Burnley 42,788 1,724 4.03 10 Preston 67,655 2,721 4.02