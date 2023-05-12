News you can trust since 1877
British toddler drowns in swimming pool at Spanish holiday villa

Emergency services were rushed to a Spanish holiday villa on Friday morning to a report of a toddler drowning in a swimming pool.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 12th May 2023, 18:38 BST- 1 min read

A British toddler has drowned in a swimming pool at a popular holiday villa near Alicante, Spain. According to reports by a major daily newspaper, the child tragically died on Friday morning (May 12) despite desperate attempts by paramedics.

The incident reportedly took place at 10am and emergency responders including medical staff and police were rushed to the villa in La Nucia. A helicopter was also sent to the scene but all efforts to resuscitate the toddler were unsuccessful.

The Civil Guard confirmed an investigation was underway. A spokesman for the force in Alicante said: “This incident is still under investigation but everything so far is pointing to the youngster’s death being a tragic accident.”

La Nucia is situated approximately 31 miles to the north-west of Alicante and the airport, and only 6.2 miles away from the most popular tourist resort on the Northern Costa Blanca, Benidorm.

