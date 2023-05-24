British Airways customers who have thousands of Avios points can now spend them on flights to five dream destinations, including a scenic Spanish island Tenerife, for as low as £1. The national carrier said it has opened return journeys that will operate as Avios-Only flights from November 2023 and over the Easter holiday in 2024.

The Avios-Only flights were first offered last month in two locations: Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and Geneva, Switzerland, and both were sold out in less than 24 hours. This time around, five more locations have been included and they are: Las Palmas, Lanzarote, Barcelona, Nice, and Tenerife.

British Airways said Avios-Only flights mean that every seat is available to purchase using its currency, Avios. Customers with British Airways American Express Credit Cards will also be able to use their Companion Vouchers on the Avios-Only flights, entitling them to a second seat for just the taxes and charges, or half the amount of Avios.

Members will have the opportunity to travel on both Avios-Only flights or combine them with other available travel dates. Here is everything you need to know about Avios-Only flights that are available to book now via Executive Club accounts for travel dates between November 2023 and April 2024.

Avios-Only travel dates and flight costs

March 29 - April 7, 2024 - London Heathrow to Barcelona

Euro Traveller (economy)

£1 + 25,500 Avios

£9 + 24,000 Avios

£25 + 18,500 Avios

£35 + 16,500 Avios

£95 + 10,500 Avios

£115 + 6,500 Avios

Club Europe (business class)

£1 + 44,500 Avios

£9 + 43,000 Avios

£35 + 34,500 Avios

£50 + 31,500 Avios

£125 + 23,500 Avios

£165 + 17,500 Avios

March 29 - April 7, 2024 - London Gatwick to Tenerife

Euro Traveller (economy)

£1 + 30,500 Avios

£9 + 29,000 Avios

£25 + 23,500 Avios

£35 + 21,500 Avios

£111 + 14,500 Avios

£135 + 9,500 Avios

Club Europe (business class)

£1 + 54,500 Avios

£9 + 53,000 Avios

£35 + 39,500 Avios

£50 + 36,700 Avios

£145 + 29,500 Avios

£195 + 23,500 Avios

British Airways has launched Avios-Only flights to five dream destinations this November. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

March 29 - April 7, 2024 - London Heathrow to Nice

Euro Traveller (economy)

£1 + 19,500 Avios

£9 + 18,000 Avios

£18 + 15,500 Avios

£35 + 10,500 Avios

£75 + 8,100 Avios

£95 + 6,500 Avios

Club Europe (business class)

£1 + 32,500 Avios

£9 + 31,000 Avios

£25 + 26,500 Avios

£50 + 19,500 Avios

£95 + 14,500 Avios

£135 + 11,500 Avios

November 15 - November 22, 2023 - London Gatwick to Las Palmas

Euro Traveller (economy)

£1 + 27,500 Avios

£9 + 26,000 Avios

£20 + 24,000 Avios

£35 + 18,500 Avios

£91 + 12,500 Avios

£121 + 8,500 Avios

British Airways (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Club Europe (business class)

£1 + 48,500 Avios

£9 + 47,000 Avios

£35 + 38,500 Avios

£50 + 35,500 Avios

£95 + 26,500 Avios

£141 + 19,500 Avios

December 4 - December 11, 2023 - London Gatwick to Lanzarote

Euro Traveller (economy)

£1 + 27,500 Avios

£9 + 26,000 Avios

£20 + 24,000 Avios

£35 + 18,500 Avios

£91 + 12,500 Avios

£121 + 8,500 Avios

Club Europe (business class)

£1 + 48,500 Avios

£9 + 47,000 Avios

£35 + 38,500 Avios

£50 + 35,500 Avios

£95 + 26,500 Avios