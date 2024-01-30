Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released heart-stopping footage showing a series of terrifying near-misses involving some of Britain's worst drivers.

Shocking dash-cam video shows idiotic motorists narrowly avoiding catastrophic head-on collisions and performing outrageous overtaking manoeuvres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One astonishing clip shows how one lucky driver came within a second of being crushed between two lorries while overtaking along a country lane. The reckless driver was later handed a £660 fine, ordered to pay court costs of £90, a victim surcharge of £264 and handed six penalty points on their licence.

Another shows a brazen motorist overtaking on the opposite side of the carriageway on the A5 near Oswestry, Shopshire, before narrowly missing an oncoming vehicle. The driver was given three penalty points and a £100 fine.

Another moronic person, who was fined £660, can be seen overtaking a bus on a roundabout which almost resulted in him smashing into an oncoming car. The clips have been released by West Mercia Police after hundreds of drivers were prosecuted for a string of motoring offences as part of an ongoing crackdown.

Operation Snap allows members of the public to upload dashcam footage of dangerous driving to an online portal where it is reviewed by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Mercia Police Operation Snap spokesperson said: "Operation Snap complements the work already being done by police officers on our road network. It allows us to raise awareness that drivers behaviour can and will be called to account at any time. People take risks on the road through fear of not getting caught and a lack of consequence.

"Operation Snap is a tool that can be used by all road users; drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, horse riders and motorcyclists. With the help of other road users, this technology will deter people from making poor choices on the road, improve behaviour and help make our roads safer for all."

The force said in December last year alone it had 310 video clips uploaded to the Operation Snap portal. Of these, 139 were sent for prosecution, while 84 resulted in either a visit from an officer or a warning letter for the driver.