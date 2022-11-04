Boots has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2022 featuring It’s a Sin star Lydia West. Set to the uplifting anthem by Hall & Oates, You Make My Dreams Come True, the advert is all about… glasses?

The 70-second advert starts with its protagonist on the bus finding a pair of glasses on her seat. When she puts them on, the world is instantly tinged with festivity.

When looking at her work colleague, the room transforms into a massive bubble bath littered with dozens of candles. She quickly realises, the glasses let her see people’s true desires.

From her cousin who dreams of sashaying as a glam drag queen, to her mum who desires the glitz and glam of a famous celebrity, the magical glasses show her the ultimate gift idea.

Flash forward to Christmas day and Holly is excitedly watching her loved ones open their presents including a Soap & Glory gift set and a Dyson hairdryer.

At the end, it’s revealed Santa Claus is the true owner of the glasses. He takes back his prized possession and will wait until next year to save someone else’s Christmas day.

Lydia West spoke positively of her time filming the advert: “Christmas is my favourite time of year and like Holly, I enjoy the feeling of picking a present for someone that I know they are going to love. My time on set filming the Boots campaign got me feeling festive and excited to think about what is going to make my own friends and family smile with joy on Christmas morning”.

Pete Markey, Chief Marketing Officer at Boots UK said: “Our customers are telling us they want this Christmas to be a joyful time with loved ones, particularly after another turbulent year. The story of Holly and her magical spectacles shows that finding the right gift for the right person can spark that feeling of joy both for the giver and the recipient.

“Our extensive range of gifts means that people can be confident that with Boots there is ‘Joy for All’ this Christmas.”